Stolen truck hits patrol cars, drives into oncoming traffic during chase

SAN DIEGO — Police say a man in a stolen truck hit multiple cars, including police vehicles, during a chase that ended with the suspect in custody.

The 9-minute pursuit in the Point Loma Heights area happened about 9:15 a.m. Monday. A San Diego Police Department lieutenant said a detective with the Regional Auto-Theft Task Force spotted a man in a Ford F250 that was believed to be stolen.

Officers approached the truck in an apartment complex in the 4300 block of West Point Loma Boulevard east of Nimitz Boulevard. When the driver saw police, he started the truck and rammed detectives’ vehicles as he tried to get out of the parking lot, the lieutenant said at the scene.

“Detectives were just getting out of their cars, so they scrambled out of the way,” Lt. Christian Sharp said. “The suspect continued to ram multiple police cars, detective cars, until he was able to force his way out.”

Sharp said he left the parking lot, hitting two parked cars in the neighborhood, and fled westbound on West Point Loma Boulevard onto Nimitz Boulevard.

“As the suspect went westbound towards Nimitz Boulevard, he went into the oncoming lanes and started driving against traffic. At that point due to safety, we discontinued the pursuit,” Lt. Sharp said.

The man continued from Nimitz Boulevard onto Seaworld Drive and officers picked up the chase near Quivira and Ingram Streets, where they tried to stop him again. He hit a silver sedan and crashed into a tree on Quivira Way, then attempted to flee on foot, officers said.

Officers took the driver into custody nearby at about 9:25 a.m. His name and age were not immediately available. No injuries were reported.

The man was reported to have armed himself with a knife while inside the truck before the pursuit, according to Sharp. He was expected to face multiple felony charges.