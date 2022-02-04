Stolen motorcycle suspect in boat standoff with police after pursuit

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A reportedly armed suspect led Oceanside police Friday on a slow-speed pursuit on a motorcycle that turned into a standoff when he boarded a boat in the area of the San Luis Rey River Trail, authorities said.

The call came into police about 4:10 p.m., an Oceanside police watch commander said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly stole the motorcycle and led officers on the pursuit that ended near state Route 76 and Canyon Drive.

“At this point, we have every resource possible out there working to bring the suspect into custody,” Oceanside police spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said. “We believe him to be armed and dangerous so we have cordoned off an area to ensure everybody around is safe.”

Video from SkyFOX shows several Oceanside officers standing near the edge of the river trail. The suspect was seen in a small boat that’s positioned in the middle of the river. He appears to be wearing a motorcycle helmet and a laptop also can be seen in the boat.

Details about the chase were not known and it is not yet clear how the suspect ended up on the boat.

Police are asking the public to avoid the San Luis Rey River Trail area from Foussat Road to Benet Road.

“We could be out here for five minutes, five more hours. We don’t know,” Atenza said. “We need to work with him to bring him into custody safely.”

