Still seeing a lot of trash? Chula Vista apartment and condo residents can now report it

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The City of Chula Vista announced Tuesday that apartment and condominium residents can now report overflowing trash from the month-long garbage strike that impacted the area.

Property managers at multi-family units may now report trash accumulation by providing their name, telephone number and the location address by calling (619) 409-5977 or emailing trashservices@chulavistaca.gov. City officials say their staff or contractors will be dispatched to assist in clean up of the area as soon as possible.

The additional cleanup efforts come after union workers with Teamsters Local 542 and waste-management company Republic Services agreed on deal Monday that ended a month-long trash strike, which caused overflowing trash bins and forced a public health emergency for Chula Vista. Over 250 workers walked off the job last month to strike for better wages, benefits and working conditions.



“Following the City Council ratification on January 15 of the City Manager’s Local Emergency

Declaration on January 12, city crews have been working hard to address the accumulation of trash in

multi-family complexes, which have been disproportionately impacted by the work stoppage,” the city said in a statement. “City crews have picked up more than 100,000 pounds of trash and serviced over 200 multi-family units.”



To report trash overflow at residential or commercial properties, please call Republic Services at (619) 421-9400.