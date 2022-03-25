SAN DIEGO — When ordering a package to arrive on the doorstep, residents don’t expect it to be swiped by a thief. But it has been happening way too often locally and nationwide.

“It happens and it’s happening,” neighbor Cassie Johnson said. “I mean it did spike in 2020 but it hasn’t gotten any better.”

California State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein says more than 210 million packages across the country went missing in 2021 alone. He also says 64% of Americans have experienced package theft and 57% of retailers have also seen an increase in theft.

“Package thieves have become more sophisticated and their tactics have become more organized,” Maienschein said.

Now, he is introducing a series of bills to crack down on the crimes. One bill establishes the crime of organized retail theft — it would allow an increased punishment of up to one year in jail if the theft is committed with one or more people.

“They often obtain a U-Haul or another vehicle to commit package theft and sometimes even follow delivery vans through neighborhoods,” Maienschein said.

Another bill would add one point to a thief’s driver’s license, if the person obtained a vehicle for that crime.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people who are casing the neighborhoods and they’ll follow Amazon trucks or FedEx, UPS and they will wait for the drop off, walk right up to the porch, snatch the package and then walk away,” Johnson said.

And another bill creates an online reporting platform where people can report suspected stolen goods for sale on resell sites.

“Glad to see something’s being done about it because it seems to be a real problem,” Johnson said.

Thus far, two bills have passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee, while a third bill will be heard later this spring.