Stay-at-home advisory issued for SDSU students starting Friday

SAN DIEGO – With Halloween just about a week away, San Diego State University again is issuing a temporary stay-at-home advisory for students in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Students are being encouraged to stay home with the exception of essential needs starting at 6 p.m. Friday, university leaders said in a letter Thursday. The advisory is expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Essential functions include academic activities, working a job, getting food or medical care and voting, according to SDSU.

The university also said it’s continuing enforcement actions on violations of the state and county public health orders. Officials singled out a recent “large, off-campus social event,” which reportedly drew dozens of students.

“These gatherings are out of compliance with SDSU’s conduct policies and the public health ordinance we must all follow, and which have the potential to result in others becoming sick,” officials said.

Nearly 900 notices of alleged violations of the school’s coronavirus polices have been issued since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

As of Wednesday, SDSU has reported 1,237 possible and confirmed virus cases since semester began. That includes 419 students living on campus, 789 living off campus, 16 faculty and staff and 13 visitors. None are connected to the university’s instructional or research spaces.