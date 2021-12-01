State Water Project zeroes out allocation for 2022 other than for health, safety needs

Most California water districts will receive virtually no water next year from the State Water Project other than for health and safety needs amid “unprecedented drought conditions,” the state’s the Department of Water Resources announced Wednesday.

The announcement to zero out the State Water Project’s allocation for 2022 comes as officials anticipate a third straight dry year in California that has reservoirs at or nearing record lows.

In a statement Wednesday, DWR Director Karla Nemeth said preparations are needed now with a dry winter expected and with drought conditions likely to continue into next year.

“We will be working with our federal partners and SWP contractors to take a conservative planning approach to balance limited water supplies with the needs of residents, businesses, and the environment,” Nemeth said.

It effectively means that water agencies in California which serve some 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland won’t get the water they’ve requested other than for limited reasons, the Associated Press reported. It primarily impacts uses such as irrigation, landscaping and gardening, but doesn’t box out Californians for things like drinking water or bathing.

The State Water Project is a complex system of reservoirs, canals and dams that works alongside the federal Central Valley Project to supply water up and down the state of nearly 40 million people.

But the San Diego region is better off than other parts of the state, including elsewhere in Southern California, officials say. Since the 1990 drought, San Diego water experts have relied on multiple water sources and not just the state’s.

“We went from those two sources to adding things like recycled water, seawater desalination, groundwater and we continue to add new supplies,” said Jeff Stephenson, water resources manager for the San Diego County Water Authority. “We decided back then 30 years ago we weren’t going to suffer through another drought and it takes a while to develop those supplies and many parts of the state are starting to do that.”

The area does source some water from the State Water Project, but much of it comes from the Colorado River, which also is becoming stressed.

“We have a diverse portfolio of water,” said Alex Tardy, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service San Diego, “but it doesn’t make us immune to water deficits or and it doesn’t make us immune to having to conserve like the rest of the state is being asked to do.”

In October when Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for 15% water reduction, the San Diego County Water Authority voted to go into Level 1 of its contingency plan. The state could force everyone to enter Level 2 — mandatory conservation — if agencies across California don’t do it themselves when needed.

“They stated they are going to look at late winter kind of early spring,” Stephenson said. “I would expect January, February time frame. What they really want to see is do we get more rain or more snowpack?”

Still, forecasts look bleak as meteorologists predict below-average rainfall this winter.

“We would need about 150% or average or one-and-a-half times a normal winter in the whole state of California to even think or even be able to state the drought is over and that we’ve recovered,” Tardy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.