State senator announces $1M in funding for low-income home ownership

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, announced Friday the California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded $6 million to organizations in San Diego and Orange counties to help Californians with low incomes become or remain homeowners.

Bates, a member of the Senate Housing Committee, said the funding includes $1 million to San Diego Habitat of Humanity to support homeownership development.

“The economic disaster caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has jeopardized the dream of homeownership for many Californians,” said Bates. “I thank the California Department of Housing and Community Development for allocating resources to Orange and San Diego counties to help more people afford their own homes. While there is more work to be done, I appreciate the department’s efforts to help as many people as possible.”

The Affordable Community Living Corporation in Orange County received $5 million to help fund an owner-occupied rehabilitation program.

Bates represents California’s 36th Senate District, which encompasses most of southern Orange County as well as Vista, Oceanside, Encinitas and Carlsbad in San Diego County.

Funding for the grants comes from the CalHome Program, which helps local public agencies and nonprofit developers assist individual first-time homebuyers through deferred payment loans for down-payment assistance, home rehabilitation, acquisition and rehabilitation, homebuyer counseling, self-help mortgage assistance and technical assistance for self-help homeownership.