State issues new guidance on gatherings in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — New guidance released by the state Friday allows private gatherings of up to three households in San Diego County.

County officials said the new rules go into effect Saturday and require gatherings take place outdoors. The county said in a news release that any interaction with others increases the risk of transmitting COVID-19. The smaller the gathering, the lower the risk.

The state says the households you gather with should be consistent over time. People still need to stay at least six feet apart from non-household members and wear face coverings in accordance with state guidelines. The county said gatherings should be kept to two hours or less.

Anyone with COVID-19-like symptoms should stay home. If you attend a gathering and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 48 hours of a gathering, you should notify everyone who was there. People in high-risk groups including older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are strongly urged to stay home and avoid gatherings. See the guidance from the state here.

