(KSWB) — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating a homicide at a state prison that an incarcerated man from San Diego County was allegedly involved in.

Around 3 p.m. on Oct 14, two inmates, 57-year-old Roland C. Corona and 33-year-old Luis Alvidrez, at Kern Valley State Prison attacked another with an inmate-manufactured weapon, according to CDCR.

The victim, identified by authorities as 41-year-old Tulare County resident Isaac Duran, sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment.

On Nov. 9, however, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at Kern Medical Center.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing conducted by KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Coroner, CDCR officials said.

Both suspects were moved to restricted housing pending the investigation into the incident.

According to CDCR, one of the suspects, Alvidrez, was moved to the Kern Valley State Prison from San Diego County in June 2017.

He was serving an 18-year, four-month sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery with enhancement of personal use of dangerous or deadly weapon, as well as two counts of second-degree robbery as a second striker.

While incarcerated, state officials say that Alvidrez was sentenced in Kern County to serve five additional years for possession or manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prison and assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon or force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The other suspect, Corona, was remanded to the state prison in 2003 after receiving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for several charges, including first-degree robbery, false imprisonment and vehicle theft.

He also received an additional 12 years while incarcerated for three counts of possession or manufacturing of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.