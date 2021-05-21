State grant to spur San Diego-area wildfire preparations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A newly-issued $3.5 million state grant will help provide San Diego County residents assistance in safeguarding their homes from the threat of wildfire, officials announced Thursday.

The funds, allocated through Senate Bill 85, will allow the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, in partnership with the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County, to help more property owners reduce wildfire risks within wildland-urban interface areas of the watersheds of the Otay River, San Diego River, Sweetwater River and Tijuana River.

The programs provide funding to implement fuel-reduction projects through creation of fire breaks; removal of dead, diseased or dying trees; assistance to elderly, disabled and low-income residents in establishing defensible space around their homes; and scheduling of workshops and fire- preparedness training sessions.

San Diego County residents are invited to register for two free fuel-reduction programs:

No-Cost Chipping Program: curbside chipping for homeowners who have completed their defensible-space preparation.

Defensible Space Assistance Program: a service to assist low-income elderly or disabled residents in creating defensible space around their homes.

Residents interested in further information about the services can contact the Fire Safe Council at 619-562-0096.

