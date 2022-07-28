SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined state and local leaders Thursday to recognize some $68.5 million in state budget funding to pay for upgrades to valued community assets.

The largest single share is $20 million for the design and construction of the new Oak Park Library, a project pushed forward by key state leaders, including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins. Much of the money will fund parks and recreation and library projects with $7.3 million in investments for cultural projects and another $4 million to promote green jobs and enhance public safety.

In a statement, Gloria lauded San Diego’s legislative delegation for “advancing opportunity for our communities through the state budget.”

“Just as they did last year, the members of the Senate and the Assembly that we have sent to Sacramento did an incredible job in 2022 of bringing state tax dollars home to San Diego for dozens of projects that will greatly improve our quality of life,” Gloria said.

These city projects are being funded through state tax allocations:

PROJECT NEIGHBORHOOD AMOUNT Oak Park Library design and construction Oak Park $20 million Ward Canyon Park expansion Normal Heights $8 million Development of comfort stations in Carmel Knolls Park, Peñasquitos Creek Neighborhood Park and Carmel Mission Park; expansion of Canyonside Community Park Tennis Center; renovations to Rancho Bernardo Community Park; build new Sage Canyon Park concession building; and a Black Mountain Mine Open Space environmental study Various $7 million Villa Montezuma museum restoration Sherman Heights $5 million Ocean Beach Library expansion Ocean Beach $4.5 million Clary Park improvements Rolando Village $4 million New light office complex for San Diego Urban Sustainability Coalition Valencia Park $3.3 million Olive Grove Community Park upgrades Clairemont Mesa $3 million South Clairemont Community Park recreation center upgrades Bay Park $2 million Martin Luther King, Jr. Swimming Pool upgrade Encanto $2 million Camino de la Costa Viewpoint coastal-access projects La Jolla $2 million University City Library expansion University City $1.9 million Build the first phase of new San Carlos Library San Carlos $1.5 million San Diego Natural History Museum improvements Balboa Park $1.3 million Marston House restoration and repair Marston Hills $1 million Add new legal and community services for victims of domestic abuse, family violence and sex trafficking at San Diego Family Justice Center East Village $750,000 Mountain View Park Sports Court improvements Encanto $600,000 Mountain View Sports Court tennis courts renovation at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park Encanto $500,000 Serra Mesa trail improvements Serra Mesa $150,000

The single largest project to receive funding in the San Diego County region is improvements to the LOSSAN rail corridor, for which $300 million was allocated.

Another $185.5 million will go to dozens of projects across the region.

“I am proud to have secured funds to meet the needs of our communities throughout San Diego County,” Assemblymember Brian Maienschein said in a statement. “By enriching our public programs, parks and other resources, I am confident that many throughout our region will benefit from these advancements for years to come.”