SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined state and local leaders Thursday to recognize some $68.5 million in state budget funding to pay for upgrades to valued community assets.

The largest single share is $20 million for the design and construction of the new Oak Park Library, a project pushed forward by key state leaders, including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins. Much of the money will fund parks and recreation and library projects with $7.3 million in investments for cultural projects and another $4 million to promote green jobs and enhance public safety.

In a statement, Gloria lauded San Diego’s legislative delegation for “advancing opportunity for our communities through the state budget.”

“Just as they did last year, the members of the Senate and the Assembly that we have sent to Sacramento did an incredible job in 2022 of bringing state tax dollars home to San Diego for dozens of projects that will greatly improve our quality of life,” Gloria said.

These city projects are being funded through state tax allocations:

PROJECTNEIGHBORHOODAMOUNT
Oak Park Library design and constructionOak Park$20 million
Ward Canyon Park expansionNormal Heights$8 million
Development of comfort stations in Carmel Knolls Park, Peñasquitos Creek Neighborhood Park and Carmel Mission Park; expansion of Canyonside Community Park Tennis Center; renovations to Rancho Bernardo Community Park; build new Sage Canyon Park concession building; and a Black Mountain Mine Open Space environmental studyVarious$7 million
Villa Montezuma museum restorationSherman Heights$5 million
Ocean Beach Library expansionOcean Beach$4.5 million
Clary Park improvementsRolando Village$4 million
New light office complex for San Diego Urban Sustainability CoalitionValencia Park$3.3 million
Olive Grove Community Park upgradesClairemont Mesa$3 million
South Clairemont Community Park recreation center upgradesBay Park$2 million
Martin Luther King, Jr. Swimming Pool upgradeEncanto$2 million
Camino de la Costa Viewpoint coastal-access projectsLa Jolla$2 million
University City Library expansionUniversity City $1.9 million
Build the first phase of new San Carlos LibrarySan Carlos$1.5 million
San Diego Natural History Museum improvementsBalboa Park$1.3 million
Marston House restoration and repairMarston Hills$1 million
Add new legal and community services for victims of domestic abuse, family violence and sex trafficking at San Diego Family Justice CenterEast Village$750,000
Mountain View Park Sports Court improvementsEncanto$600,000
Mountain View Sports Court tennis courts renovation at Martin Luther King, Jr. ParkEncanto$500,000
Serra Mesa trail improvementsSerra Mesa$150,000

The single largest project to receive funding in the San Diego County region is improvements to the LOSSAN rail corridor, for which $300 million was allocated.

Another $185.5 million will go to dozens of projects across the region.

“I am proud to have secured funds to meet the needs of our communities throughout San Diego County,” Assemblymember Brian Maienschein said in a statement. “By enriching our public programs, parks and other resources, I am confident that many throughout our region will benefit from these advancements for years to come.”