State extends stay-at-home order for Southern California

SAN DIEGO — The regional stay-at-home order will remain in effect for Southern California, state health leaders confirmed Tuesday.

The order was extended for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley because ICU demand is expected to continue to exceed capacity during the next four weeks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that it was self-evident his stay-home order would be extended in most of the state. He warned residents to brace for the impact of surge upon surge from recent holiday travel.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly made it official in the state’s Tuesday update. He said the stay-at-home order won’t necessarily stay in place for three weeks. Determinations will be made daily based on four criteria for each region: current ICU capacity, 7-day average case rate, transmission rate and rate of ICU admission.

The state’s regional order covers the 11-county Southern California area, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. It took effect at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 6 and was set to expire Monday.

San Diego County reported 1,751 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Monday as hospitals saw a jump in new patients.

Available ICU capacity in the county was at 17% after 68 new coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals and 14 patients were sent to intensive care on Dec. 27. A total of 1,527 people were hospitalized with the virus and 393 were in ICUs, the highest number of hospitalizations the county has seen yet.

The county confirmed Tuesday that some San Diego police officers got COVID-19 vaccines. A county spokesperson said Sharp had 300 vaccines due to expire so the hospital brought in a number of San Diego Police Department personnel. FOX 5 is working to learn how many officers received the vaccine.

The county said Sharp did not notify them in advance. The county has asked the state to direct healthcare providers to contact the local health authority in these situations so the vaccines can be directed to people in the appropriate tier.

covid19.ca.gov