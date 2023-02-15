SAN DIEGO — Indulging in a morning pick-me-up from Starbucks just became a lot easier for San Diegans. You can now stay in your pajamas a little longer while skipping the hassle of long lines with a brand new service option.

Starting Tuesday, your favorite Starbucks beverages and food can be delivered right to your door through the DoorDash app.

Prefer extra cream, no foam or want an exact number of syrup pumps? Fear not — DoorDash said customers can still customize their orders. This includes the ability to choose the type of milk and espresso roasts you want in your cup.

Starbucks will offer about 95% of its core menu along as seasonal drinks. Right now, Starbucks is featuring a Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, Latte or Frappuccino.

Don’t have the delivery service app? It can be downloaded on iOS or Android devices. You can also place orders online at DoorDash.com.

This service was expanded to San Diego after successful pilot programs in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento last year, according to DoorDash. Last month, the delivery service was also expanded in Northern California, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

DoorDash said it aims to make Starbucks delivery available nationwide by March 2023.