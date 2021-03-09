Stadium light catches fire at South Bay high school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A light pole with an attached cell phone tower caught fire Tuesday in Chula Vista, causing extensive damage to a stadium facility at a local high school.

The light caught fire at about 7:30 p.m. outside of Otay Ranch High School. The tower collapsed onto the bleachers and rubberized track, damaging the facility but no injuries were reported, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Fire crews were forced to wait for SDG&E to arrive and turn off electricity feeding the tower.

Once the power was out, crews were able to put out the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. No dollar estimate on damages has yet been determined.