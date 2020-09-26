Stabbing victim makes way to hotel to ask for help

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday and he walked into a Kerny Mesa hotel for help.

The stabbing was reported at 2:05 a.m. in the 5400 block of Kearny Mesa Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The wounded man walked into the lobby of the Marriott hotel to get help, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for a stab wound in his body that is not believed life-threatening, he said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.