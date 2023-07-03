One person died after being found with multiple stab wounds at a North Park senior community. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — One person died after they were found with multiple stab wounds in a North Park senior living community, San Diego police said.

Just before 12 a.m. Sunday night, officers responded to the 3800 block of Alabama Street after someone reported that their roommate had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene, SDPD said.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that a suspect had been detained in connection to the stabbing and that it was not the roommate who found the victim.

The victim was found at Alabama Manor, a senior apartment community in North Park.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing have not yet been determined and the identities of the suspect and victim have not been publicly released.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, police were still at the apartments as they conducted their investigation into the incident.