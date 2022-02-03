Stabbing suspect runs onto freeway during chase

A man stands in handcuffs on the side of Interstate 805 after running onto the freeway in the Serra Mesa area in an attempt to escape officers. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of a stabbing outside a San Diego hotel tried to escape officers by running onto the freeway before he was finally taken into custody Thursday, police said.

Officers first spotted the man around 7 a.m. in the Serra Mesa area, near the Sheraton on Aero Drive where the stabbing took place, according to a San Diego Police Department watch commander. Officers identified him as the suspect and tried to stop him, but the man ran off.

That led to a winding foot chase through the neighborhood, and at one point the man made his way onto Interstate 805, according to the watch commander. Police briefly asked California Highway Patrol to close lanes on I-805 near Murray Ridge Road so they could track the man down. A short time later, police took him into custody.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about how the chase concluded, but the man could be seen standing in handcuffs beside several officers on the side of the freeway. A police spokesperson confirmed that man was the hotel stabbing suspect.

What led up to the attack, which happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, remains under investigation. Police said in a news release that a 23-year-old man was dropping off a woman in the hotel parking lot when a man “ran up to the victim and started stabbing him.”

The man taken into custody Thursday was also 23 years old, according to officers, but he was not publicly identified.