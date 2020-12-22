Stabbing prompts SWAT standoff in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A SWAT standoff was underway Tuesday in San Marcos after a stabbing suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment unit, authorities confirmed.

Shortly before 3 a.m., sheriff’s deputies received reports of a stabbing at Windsor Manor Apartments in the 200 block of Knoll Road, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. When deputies arrived, they found a man with stab wounds to his chest.

The suspected assailant barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units and a SWAT team was called.

