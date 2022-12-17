Flashing lights of a police car are seen in this photo. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO – A man got stabbed while trying to break up a verbal fight between another man and a woman in the Southcrest neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The stabbing occurred around 12:11 p.m. Saturday at 1410 S. 43rd Street. Before the incident happened a 36-year-old man noticed a man and a woman in an argument, according to Officer D. O’Brien.

When the man believed the argument would get physical, he stepped in, in hopes of de-escalating the situation. O’Brien said while that was happening, the male suspect used an edged weapon to stab the male victim five times in the torso.

Officials said the suspect ran away shortly after the stabbing; the victim was rushed by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The victim is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police are describing the suspect as an older white male adult, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing no shirt and blue jeans.