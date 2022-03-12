SAN DIEGO — The 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival finally made its return back to San Diego Saturday after two years of cancelations due to COVID.

Over 100 entries marched through 5th and 6th Avenue, including FOX 5’s Phil Blauer.

The parade’s theme, “Irish Building America,” was put on by the Irish Congress of Southern California.

“We were canceled two days before the parade in 2020,” said John Hayatt, with the Irish Congress Southern California. “We are very excited to be back on the streets and celebrate Irish heritage.”

Hundreds of people gathered to watch their favorite parade, including Maureen Knox.

“Today everyone is Irish,” Knox said. “This is my day, I live for this day every year.”

Knox says she has been watching the parade for years. Her father would march with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick San Diego.

Another group excited to be back in the parade was the Pipes and Drums band with Cal Fire.

“We just finished being in the parade, playing bag pipes through the whole parade,” a retired CAL firefighter said. “It was awesome, great audience. San Diego is the place we want to be.”

Many San Diegans headed over to the beer garden, where the famous Irish dry stout Guinness was being poured. Traditional Irish food was also being served, including corn beef sandwiches and scotch eggs by Escondido’s Aunty Devi’s Meat Pies.