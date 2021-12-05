‘St. Nick’s Kicks’: Shoes given to families in need at event

EL CAJON, Calif. — Thousands of shoes were given away Sunday to families in need this holiday season.

The Youth Philanthropy Council hosted their second annual St. Nick’s Kicks at the El Cajon Toyota Center, collecting over 13,000 pairs of shoes this year — more than doubling the amount from last year.

“Some families have like 10 kids and they cannot afford to buy shoes, so this really means a lot,” said Yusra Hassan, mother of two from El Cajon.

President and Founder of YPC, Oggie Holm, says the group’s mission is to help break the poverty cycle by providing families with basic necessities.

“We figured it’s Christmas time and families during COVID were barley able to afford rent, much less be able to afford a Christmas present,” Holm said.

YPC was started by a group of high schoolers back in 2018.

“Shoes would be something where not only they are a necessity, but would also make a great present,” Holm said.

Families waited several hours in their car and in person to get a free pair of shoes.

“The turnout is way bigger than what we could have ever expected,” Holm said.

The event started at 8 a.m. and went until no more shoes were left.

To get involved with Youth Philanthropy Council, click here.