St. Augustine High School files lawsuit against Newsom to allow reopening

SAN DIEGO — St. Augustine High School filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials Thursday to allow the school to reopen for in-person learning.

The families of seven Saints students joined the lawsuit seeking to prohibit the enforcement of Newsom’s school shutdown order.

โ€œAt Saints, we donโ€™t believe remote learning is sufficient to provide a quality education our students are entitled to and our families have come to expect,โ€ said Principal James Horne. โ€œWe are confident we can open our school safely, consistent with CDC and San Diego County health guidance. We ran a safe and successful summer school program and believe it is an indicator that we can safely return to school in the fall.โ€

