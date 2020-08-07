St. Augustine High School files lawsuit against Newsom to allow reopening

SAN DIEGO — St. Augustine High School filed a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials Thursday to allow the school to reopen for in-person learning.

The families of seven Saints students joined the lawsuit seeking to prohibit the enforcement of Newsom’s school shutdown order.

“At Saints, we don’t believe remote learning is sufficient to provide a quality education our students are entitled to and our families have come to expect,” said Principal James Horne. “We are confident we can open our school safely, consistent with CDC and San Diego County health guidance. We ran a safe and successful summer school program and believe it is an indicator that we can safely return to school in the fall.”

