SAN DIEGO — A portion of state Route 94 was fully closed in the Spring Valley area Saturday morning after someone in a moving car opened fire on a driver on the freeway, officials said.

As of 8:30 a.m., all westbound lanes of SR-94 remained closed at Kenwood Drive, and traffic had backed up to Calavo Drive, according to Total Traffic & Weather Network.

A woman was driving through the area from National City around 5:40 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up behind her and opened fire, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Several rounds hit the woman’s car and she was struck by at least one of the bullets.

The driver veered to the left and crashed into the median, and the gunman’s car sped on, CHP said. The woman’s two passengers called 911, and medics arrived a short time later to take the woman to the hospital. The passengers, two men, were not hurt.

Authorities did not immediately provide a suspect description and they asked anyone with information to call CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.

