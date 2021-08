PINE HILLS, Calif. — A fatal collision Friday caused a portion of a San Diego County highway to close, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on State Route 79 near Harrison Park Road in the Pine Hills area of eastern San Diego County.

The California Department of Transportation confirmed both northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

SR-79 south of Coulter Ridge Rd, both NB & SB lanes closed due to a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/SmWfccX72E — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 6, 2021

