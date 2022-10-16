San Miguel Fire and Rescue help an injured tree trimmer who was stuck on top of a palm tree in Spring Valley. (Photo Credit: On.Scene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters arrived at 10131 Bluestone Court in Spring Valley on Sunday after receiving a call shorty after 10:30 a.m. indicating a male tree trimmer had sustained a chainsaw injury to his hand, confirmed San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Roddy Blunt.

Once on the scene, firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue a 41-year-old man who was on top of 60 foot palm tree. The man had injured his left hand and was incapable of climbing down the tree, Chief Blunt explained.

Two fire rescuers assisted the man by helping him step on to the ladder of the truck and successfully walk down to the ground. The tree trimmer then received medical attention by paramedics.

A rescued tree trimmer is assisted by firefighters and paramedics following a chainsaw injury to the hand. (Photo Credit: On.Scene.TV)

According to the fire chief, the man had full movement in his left hand, but will need substantial stiches to repair the wound. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The San Miguel Fire and Rescue team too approximately 45 minutes to complete the rescue.