Spring Valley man arrested in hit-and-run death of teen

LA MESA, Calif. – Authorities on Thursday arrested a Spring Valley man on charges of felony hit-and-run in the death of a teenager earlier this year on an East County road.

Scott Satterfield, 61, was booked into the San Diego County Jail after being arrested without incident at a Mission Valley motel, La Mesa police said in a news release. He is accused of driving the white pickup truck that hit and killed 18-year-old Jok Joseph Jok, who was found at around 9 p.m. Feb. 27 on the side of the road near Bancroft Drive and Golondrina Drive.

Jok, who was more commonly known as Michael Jok or Jok Jok among friends, sustained injuries to his head and shoulder and was unresponsive when officers arrived, police said last month.

Detectives were able to identify Satterfield by working with San Diego County Crime Stoppers, local news media and members of the community, police say. Satterfield’s truck shown in photos released to the community also has been located and is in the possession of local police.

Jok was an esteemed graduate of La Jolla Country Day School. He had recently begun an accelerated bachelor’s program through UC Riverside with ambitions of attending medical school.

Jok’s father Joseph Jok told FOX 5 in March that he was his “sweetheart,” adding, “He’s very smart. Everything from when he was a little child until he was 18 indicated that this person, Michael, has potential.”

Police released no further information on the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation.