SAN DIEGO – Spring break has commenced and San Diego is starting to fill up with tourists as leisure travel is predicted to be busier than 2019 before the pandemic.

“We are seeing more passengers,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo, a spokesperson for San Diego International Airport. “We’re expecting between 60 to 70,000 passengers approximately on average each day,”

She said even though air travel is down some 20% compared to 2019, it’s up about 50% compared to last year as more flights are available and COVID-19 restrictions lessen.

“We are continuing to see an increase in passengers,” she said.

President and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority Julie Coker said leisure travel this spring break is actually higher than it was in 2019 before the pandemic.

“What we typically see is a boost anywhere between 12 to 17 percent in terms in demand,” Coker said. “We defintely see a higher visitor spend.”

She said San Diego is 70% small businesses, calling the spike in tourism a big win after the winter business lull. She said pre-pandemic levels typically bring in up to $1 billion, though it’s difficult to track exact tourist spending.

For those traveling at the San Diego International Airport, don’t forget about construction. If you plan to park your car there, it’s recommended you make a reservation.