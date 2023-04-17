SAN DIEGO — The superbloom of wildflowers has arrived in a bust of extraordinary colors, lighting up the canyons, beach dunes, foothills and just about anywhere natural in the county.

The extremely wet winter has produced the bloom along with all the pollen in the air kicking off allergies for anyone sensitive.

“We start seeing a lot of obstruction of the nose, pressure in the face, sinus infections. And then we start seeing even, you know, upticks in asthma symptoms like difficulty breathing, wheezing. All of this is allergy related,” said Dr. Marsha Reuther, MD an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist.

Even people who have never shown issues with allergies in the past have been lining up to get some help from a specialist.

“The antihistamines, Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin, those are usually what people will have tried. A good thing to try that maybe some people don’t always think of is just nasal irrigation. So, it’s like a saline rinse for the nose and sinuses,” Dr. Reuther said.

The pollen is expected to hang around through the summer and experts are predicting an ease to this pollen season starting at the end of the summer and possibly into the fall.

For those not sensitive to pollen, get out and see the superbloom, it is worth your time.