SAN DIEGO — The husband of a woman who died after cement bags fell from an Interstate 805 offramp earlier this year is honoring his late spouse by fulfilling one of her annual holiday traditions: delivering toys and treats to orphaned pups.

Bob Cooper, alongside his daughter and grandson, donated over a 100 goodies to the dogs at Helen Woodward Animal Center on Wednesday.

The donation was made in honor of his late wife of 54 years, Karen — a volunteer at the center for more than a decade. During the week before Christmas, she would make visits to local animal shelters to give little gifts to the dogs still waiting for their forever home.

“Karen Cooper’s devotion to dogs began at an early age and her dedication to making sure that orphan dogs felt love and kindness is her living legacy,” a Helen Woodward spokesperson said in a statement.

Karen was killed in an unfortunate accident in May when a truck carrying bags of cement and other materials overturned on the I-805 connector with State Route 52, spilling it out onto the roadway. When it overturned, several bags fell from the ramp and struck a car she was riding in.

After she passed, Cooper founded a new charity in honor of Karen, called The Angel of the Forgotten, to help carry on her life’s mission of helping orphaned or rescued pets. The event on Wednesday — and other deliveries like it — is one of the primary focuses of the nonprofit.

Bob Cooper posing with others near a sign honoring the late Karen Cooper during a visit to Helen Woodward Animal Center on Dec. 20, 2023. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)

“We’re doing this for the dogs — to draw attention to them and the need,” Cooper said through tears to Nexstar’s KUSI on Wednesday. “We can give them all kind of toys, but we can’t give them forever homes.”

“We’re hoping that by doing this we’re going to draw attention to the fact that these little guys and gals are sweethearts,” he continued.

According to the nonprofit’s website, Cooper will be making other trips to deliver toys and treats to more than 1,000 dogs housed in other shelters throughout San Diego before Christmas.

“We are so touched to be part of this holiday kindness,” said Helen Woodward, vice president of development, Renee Resko. “The incredible love and devotion of Bob and Karen Cooper will make such a sweet mark on shelters across the city. I feel certain those pups will take that love into the forever homes they find in the new year.”