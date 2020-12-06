Spot fires shut down I-8 lanes in East County

SAN DIEGO — Authorities shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area late Sunday morning as a pair of spot fires burned in brush along the highway.

The flames spread across about two acres total, according to Cal Fire San Diego, but were moving slowly and had been stopped from spreading any further by 11 a.m.

All eastbound lanes on I-8 were closed near Los Coches Road while crews worked in the area, Caltrans said on Twitter. Westbound traffic was also briefly closed, but opened quickly as crews got a handle on the blaze.

Drivers were asked to take a different route.

#CochesFire in Lakeside [update] Fire is two acres, forward rate of spread stopped. Traffic delays on I-8; please avoid the area. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 6, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near I-8 and Los Coches Road in Lakeside. Two spots, 1/2 acre total, slow rate of spread. #CochesFire pic.twitter.com/z7Nf6mhRdO — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 6, 2020

