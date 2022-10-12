SAN DIEGO — Spirit Halloween hosted a holiday party at Rady Children’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to give patients the chance to celebrate, according to a press release.

Volunteers from local stores brought in costumes, decorations and supplies for various Halloween activities to bring some spooky, friendly fun to the children and their families.

Each patient was given the opportunity to pick a costume to wear during the celebration.

Every year, the top-rated Halloween costume supplier raises funds through customer donations at local stores throughout San Diego for the Rady Child Life program. The press release noted, since 2006 Spirit Halloween has collected more than $1 million for the cause.

In addition to hosting Halloween events and raising money locally, Spirit Halloween also accepts donations online. All funds raised go directly to the program.

The spirit of giving can come during every season, even at Halloween time.