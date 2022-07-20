SAN DIEGO — One of your favorite comic book heroes is slinging his way into the Hall of Fame at the Comic-Con Museum.

Fans are already packing into the convention center dressed up in their cosplay outfits ahead of Comic-Con opening day. It’s that time of year when Gaslamp turns into Gotham.

“This is amazing,” fan Chris Liter said. “This is really good. I’ve been petitioning for Spider-Man to be inducted in the character “Hall of Fame” when they started taking nominations.”

Fans are getting a chance to experience this Spider-Man dedicated exhibit with interactive experiences, art and costumers straight out of the movies.

“Being a superhero comes down to really what Stan Lee said about Spider-Man. It’s with great power there must always come great responsibility. It’s about even through the small things in your life helping the people around you,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski said.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is also helping fans by expanding its service and offering discounted passes.

Authorities advise the public, if they see something to call or walk up to a police officer.

“Obviously with everything going on in this country, public safety is the number one concern,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit.

The Museum also honored real heroes like student Sirenna Ascencio who created a Hunger Action Hero to support “Feeding San Diego.”

“It’s really inspiring just to be able to create a superhero that many children can look up to,” Ascencio said. “We want to create a superhero that can inspire kids to involve themselves with food banks and just small donations.”

The museum and exhibit shows what a real hero is all about.

“It doesn’t matter if you don’t have superpowers or a big flashy costume. It’s about being a hero in your day- to-day life,” Cebulski said. “And making the world a better place.”