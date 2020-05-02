Speeding driver slams into semi on freeway

SOLANA BEACH, Calif – A man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after slamming into the back of a semi-truck while speeding, officers said.

The accident happened just around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 5 just south of Manchester Avenue, according to CHP officers.

The truck driver was in the Number 2 Lane when the driver crashed into the semi. The truck driver pulled over the to the right shoulder, dragging the sedan with it. An off-duty ER nurse stopped and tried to help the victim, officers said.

Firefighters extricated the driver of the sedan and he was taken to Scripps La Jolla with major injuries, according to CHP.

A heavy lift tow truck was brought in to lift the trailer off the car so it could be removed.

A DUI test was conducted at the hospital on the victim and he tested positive.