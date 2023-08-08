Space X, Falcon 9 Rocket Launch on Aug. 7 taken from Mt. Laguna at the Radar Station. (Courtesy of Rod Lagace)

SAN DIEGO — SpaceX launched another rocket Monday night and while the launch site was miles away from San Diego, some local sky-gazers were able to catch a glimpse of as it blazed through the sky.

The rocket, called Falcon 9, was launched at 8:57 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara. The spacecraft was carrying 15 satellites into low-Earth orbit to expand SpaceX’s internet network Starlink, which is designed for rural or remote communities.

Launches before sunrise or after sunset are particularly striking, as the darker sky provides the rocket the perfect backdrop to create a spectacle of light as it streaks across the sky.

FOX 5 viewers across San Diego County that were able to spot the rocket after the launch sent in images of it tracing the night sky as it moved into orbit. Some of the photos can be found in the gallery below.

SpaceX launch on Monday, Aug. 7 from Dolphin Beach Park in Eastlake. (Courtesy of Steve K)

Space X launch captured from Mira Mesa on Aug. 7. (Courtesy of Mike Curran)

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Monday, Aug. 7 from Balboa Park. (Courtesy of Nicole Schott)

Social media users said Monday’s SpaceX launch could be seen as far away as Arizona.

Monday’s launch was the fifth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first stage booster, according to SpaceX, and fourth among Starlink missions.

The entire fleet of Falcon 9 rockets has thus far recorded 244 total launches, 202 total landings and 178 reflights.