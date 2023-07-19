SAN DIEGO — SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, creating blue streaks of light that could be seen from the San Diego area.

The rocket carried 15 Starlink satellites, which are designed to bring low-cost internet services to rural/remote communities, into low-Earth orbit during its successful liftoff, according to the company.

FOX 5 viewers from Coronado and Chula Vista to Escondido and Oceanside sent in videos and images of the launch, some uncertain of the object in the sky.

“Suuuper bright light shines from unknown object flies above downtown chula vista just now,” another user on Facebook commented.

Wednesday’s 9:09 p.m. PDT launch comes after Tuesday night’s mission was aborted five seconds before a scheduled lift-off time of 10:25 p.m.

Starlink’s launches are aimed to build a giant constellation of broadband satellites across the globe, which now has over 4,200 functional satellite orbiting the Earth, according to CNET.

The entire fleet of Falcon 9 rockets has thus far tallied on 238 total launches, 196 landings and 172 reflights.