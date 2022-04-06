CARLSBAD, Calif. – A masseur was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Carlsbad spa last week, authorities said, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

A woman called police early Friday afternoon and said she had been sexually assaulted by an employee at the Grotto Spa, which is located at 2623 Gateway Road, Suite 102, according to a Carlsbad police news release.

“Officers went to the spa to investigate and arrested the male suspect, 50-year-old Yalong Liu, for the reported sexual assault,” said police spokesperson Jodee Reyes. “Officers also determined that Liu had a felony sexual assault warrant for his arrest out of Texas.”

Liu was booked into the Vista Detention facility on suspicion of sexual assault and for the felony warrant, according to police.

In the time since Liu’s arrest, authorities received similar reports of sexual assault at the same Grotto Spa, which does business under the name King Spa.

“There are other spas in the area with similar names, but per local business license records, they are not related,” Reyes stated.

Investigators believe there could be more than one suspect and more victims, based on the additional cases already reported to police.

Anyone who was a victim of a sexual assault at the Grotto Spa, the King Spa, or who knows anything about a sexual assault that occurred at that location was asked to call Detective Dzung Luc at 442-339-2173 or email at dzung.luc@carlsbadca.gov.