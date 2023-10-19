SAN DIEGO — The Filipino flag is now flying over Southwestern College in honor of Filipino American History Month.

It is on flagpoles at the corner of H Street and Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista.

This act is the first time the school has raised the flag, with officials saying they are doing it in a show of solidarity.

“Being able to raise the Filipino flag is a sign to our community that we value you, that you are important to us and that we understand the history that the Filipino community has invested…not only locally but throughout the state, the country and the world,” Southwestern College President Dr. Mark Sanchez said.

Roughly 200,000 Filipino Americans live in San Diego County, and nearly 10% of the school’s population identifies as Filipino, according to U.S. Census figures.

Southwestern College says raising the flag symbolizes its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment on campus.

Filipino men are among the highest group of students dropping out of college post-pandemic, according to the school. That is why they are also creating the “Men of Color” program to provide outreach to the Filipino community and encourage them to continue higher education.