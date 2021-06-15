Southwest ‘system issue’ leads to long lines at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — Long lines were seen at the airport in San Diego on Tuesday as Southwest reported more issues with its system.

Southwest Airlines saw flight disruptions on Monday after an issue with a third-party weather data provider, according to the company. Operations resumed Monday night after the technical difficulty was reported nationwide.

On Tuesday, Southwest said on Twitter that it was aware of more system issues.

We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

#breaking as of 12:06 pm of the roughly 70 flights of the board more than half are either delayed or canceled. I haven’t seen the airport this crowded since before covid holiday travel. @SouthwestAir @fox5sandiego again check yourself flight before you get here! pic.twitter.com/Q3weG287Dy — Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) June 15, 2021

Officials at the San Diego International Airport urged Southwest passengers to check with the airline before coming to the airport. A Twitter post said Southwest is experiencing an outage and flights are delayed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.