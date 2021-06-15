Southwest ‘system issue’ leads to long lines at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — Long lines were seen at the airport in San Diego on Tuesday as Southwest reported more issues with its system.
Southwest Airlines saw flight disruptions on Monday after an issue with a third-party weather data provider, according to the company. Operations resumed Monday night after the technical difficulty was reported nationwide.
On Tuesday, Southwest said on Twitter that it was aware of more system issues.
Officials at the San Diego International Airport urged Southwest passengers to check with the airline before coming to the airport. A Twitter post said Southwest is experiencing an outage and flights are delayed.
