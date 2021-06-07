Southwest brings back San Diego-Norfolk flights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Southwest Airlines began nonstop service to Virginia via Norfolk International Airport from San Diego International Airport Monday.

The route operates one flight daily, excluding Saturdays.

“This new nonstop route provides convenient and time-saving access for Navy personnel, their families, and anyone else with connections to Southern California and the greater Hampton Roads area of Virginia,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. “We thank Southwest Airlines for this new route and their continued commitment to SAN.”

This route is the only year-round service offered between the two cities.

During the summer of 2019, Southwest Airlines offered nonstop flights between Norfolk and San Diego which were popular due to the Navy connection between two cities, Becker said.

For available flight days and times, visit southwest.com.

