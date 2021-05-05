Southern Fire now 90% contained

SAN DIEGO — The Southern Fire in East County is now 90% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire off Great Southern Overland has burned 5,366 acres since it flared up Saturday evening. Up to 500 people were evacuated near Butterfield Ranch Campground as three homes were destroyed.

#SouthernFire off Great Southern Overland, Aqua Caliente in San Diego County remains 5,366 acres and 90% contained. @CALFIRESANDIEGO

Flames quickly spread as winds picked up. Eddie Valenzuela and Priscilla Flores escaped with their kids when they saw smoke behind their home.

“We just called the fire department and next thing you know, it was like a torch went off and lit up everything fast,” Flores said. “There’s nothing. Not even my stove is there, not even the frame of our washer is there.”

Evacuation orders were lifted Monday as firefighters made progress in containing the fire.