Southern Fire burns nearly 5,200 acres at 25% containment

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters continue to battle the Southern Fire Monday after the wildfire burned nearly 5,200 acres in East County this weekend.

Cal Fire updated the size of the fire from 6,500 to 5,184 acres Monday morning after firefighters were able to more accurately map the burn area. The flames in Shelter Valley broke out on Great Southern Overland Stage Route Saturday around 5:15 p.m. and caused the evacuation of up to 500 people at Butterfield Ranch Campground.

Containment remained at 25% Monday with at least three structures destroyed by flames, Cal Fire reported.

The American Red Cross said it was providing emergency housing, meals and other services to 120 evacuees. Anyone in need of help can visit the temporary evacuation point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds or call the assistance line at 571-595-7910.

To access the #SouthernFire temporary evacuation point, travel to 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route, near the Agua Caliente General Store. Signage will direct to continue traveling south about 1/4 mile, to the ranger station, where Red Cross volunteers are located. — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) May 3, 2021

The San Diego Humane Society was helping the county’s animal services team in evacuating animals from the area. If you need help with animal evacuations, you’re asked to call the Department of Animal Services at 619-236-2341.

Check back for updates on this developing story.