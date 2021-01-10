South Park fire under investigation

SAN DIEGO — Police said one person was in custody after a fire damaged a garage in South Park Sunday.

The San Diego Fire Department was called to 1700 30th Street just before 9 p.m. Firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed by flames. The fire department said crews were able to get control of the fire and stop it from spreading to any nearby buildings. No injuries were reported.

Police had one person in custody after the fire, a fire department spokesperson said. No further details were released.

A stretch of 30th Street between Date and Elm Street was expected to be closed for two hours as firefighters cleaned up the area.

An investigator is working to determine the cause of the flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

1700 30th St. will be closed between Date St. and Elm St. for the next two hours as @SDFD cleans up after a fire. Please avoid the area for the next two hours. pic.twitter.com/MIH5R8MgpU — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 11, 2021