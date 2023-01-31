SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday morning, police officials said.

The robbery occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday at the recycling center located in a shopping center on 3011 Alta View Drive in Bay Terraces, San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money from the center, the man ran off.

SDPD were able to locate the suspect via helicopter, after witnesses provided information on the man and the direction in which he fled.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect and took the man into custody.

The suspect was described as wearing a ski mask by witnesses, according to Sharki. No other details on the suspect or his identity have been released by SDPD officials.