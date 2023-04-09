San Diego Police on the I-5 northbound after a pursuit with a suspect in a shooting in South Bay. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A person suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting in Bonita was taken into custody following a pursuit on the Interstate 5 after San Diego police officers spotted their vehicle near the scene of a second shooting in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood, authorities said.

The shootings, which law enforcement believe to be related, left one dead and another injured.

The San Diego County Sheriff received reports about the Bonita shooting in the 2900 block of Equitation Lane around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived on the scene to find one male victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, according to SDSO, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Around 8:28 a.m., San Diego police were notified of another shooting in the South Bay neighborhood of Jamacha-Lomita that left another person injured, where a vehicle similar to that of the suspect’s in the Bonita incident was seen by officers who then initiated a pursuit.

SDPD officers chased the suspect on State Route 54 to the northbound I-5 where California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit at Sassafrass Street.

The pursuit ended near Mission Bay, when the suspect crashed into the center median wall near Sea World and Clairemont Drive.

The suspect attempted to take off on foot, but was quickly taken into custody by responding officers. The weapon believed to have been used in the first shooting was found by law enforcement when the driver was apprehended.

The identity of the suspect has not been released by law enforcement.

SDPD and deputies from SDSO will be investigating the Bonita incident as a homicide. Motive and the connection between the victim and suspect have not been determined at this time.

Lt. Joseph Jarjura with SDSO said that law enforcement believes that the two incidents are connected, but it has not been confirmed it at this stage of the investigation.

The identity of both victims have not been released at this time. Authorities have not confirmed if there were any additional injuries in the first or second shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 858-285-6300 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.