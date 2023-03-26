Police and a car after a South Bay pursuit ended near Chula Vista mall. (Sideo.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two were arrested at the Chula Vista Mall after a police pursuit started in the South Bay, according to law enforcement.

The pursuit began just before 2:30 p.m. in San Ysidro after San Diego police were alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area.

Authorities followed the suspect all the way to the Burlington Coat Factory in Chula Vista Mall at 555 Broadway, where the pursuit ended.

The vehicle reported stolen appeared to be a red Chevrolet SUV.

Law enforcement took two people into custody.

Neither suspect have been identified by police at this time. SDPD was also unable to share the age and gender of the suspects, as well as if there was another suspect still at large.