CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A two-alarm fire at a carport in an apartment complex in Chula Vista broke out Sunday morning, destroying four cars and damaged several others.

Chula Vista fire officials arrived on the scene at 228 Kennedy St. sometime before 2:30 a.m. to find four vehicles fully involved with fire parked under a covered carport.

The carport was destroyed in the fire. Several other cars were damaged due to heat exposure, according to fire officials.

Two of the cars destroyed in a two-alarm fire in a Chula Vista apartment complex Sunday morning. (Sideo.TV)

Battalion Chief Tim Mehrer said that a two-alarm response was called, after units arrived to find significant fire and smoke that indicated that the blaze potentially extended to the nearby apartment building.

The additional units were cancelled, Mehrer said, once first responders were able to see that no damage had come to the residential units.

Residents were evacuated while first responders worked to quell the fire, but have since been allowed back into the complex.

Jose Ramirez, a resident of the complex who lives about 20 ft. from where the fire broke out, said that he was awoken by the fire and was able to feel the heat from the blaze through a window in his apartment.

“I just saw just bunch of fire,” Ramirez said. “My first instinct was trying to get my wife out and the kids upstairs.”

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Chula Vista fire officials.

Investigators are currently looking into the cause of the fire.