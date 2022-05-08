SAN DIEGO — Officials from the San Diego Fire Department and United States Customs and Border Protection responded to reports of a person stuck at the top of the border wall late Sunday evening, authorities said.

Fire crews said they were called out to the intersection of Britannia Court and Brittania Boulevard just before 8 p.m., however, upon arrival, the person was no longer on the wall.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala was at the scene where officials confirmed that the individual had been stuck more than 20 feet in the air, but was able to safely come down. SDFD said that the person was not injured during the incident.

This comes just two days after a man died from injuries sustained during a fall from the border wall, also in Otay Mesa.

The University of California San Diego recently published a study that examined the “unprecedented,” number of incidents in which people were badly injured during falls from the border. The study found that there was a five-time increase in incidents and traced the uptick back to the border wall’s recent height increase.

“The height increase of the border wall along the San Ysidro and El Centro sectors was touted as making the barrier ‘unclimbable,’ but that has not stopped people from attempting to do so with consequential results,” wrote Dr. Amy Liepert, the director of acute care surgery at UCSD Health.

UCSD researchers also found that between 2019 and 2021, 375 people were treated for “trauma-related incidents” related to the border wall, and a total of 16 people have died from falls since 2019.