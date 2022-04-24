SAN DIEGO – A pursuit involving officers with the San Diego Police Department ended Sunday afternoon on Interstate 5 southbound near the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said.

According to officer John Buttle with SDPD, a call came in around 4:05 p.m. after officers had attempted to pull over the driver of a four-door BMW for a traffic violation. Officials say the car had no plates during the time of the pursuit.

The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued until the vehicle crashed into two other cars near the I-15 junction.

At this time, injuries are unknown and officers remain on scene to investigate the incident.