SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Bradley Magallanes left his home in the South Bay around 8 p.m. Monday and has not been seen or heard from since, according to a release from the department’s southern division.

Bradley is described as approximately 5’6″ and 120 pounds with light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and beige pants.

Anyone who has seen the missing juvenile or may know his current whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.