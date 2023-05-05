CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista Police Department said they are searching for a suspect in connection to a deadly attack in South Bay last month.

Authorities say Jose Perez Fong, a 59-year-old man from San Diego, was assaulted at Papagayos Grill and Cantina on Otay Lakes Road on April 15. The reason for the attack, which took place on the crowded dance floor at the establishment, is unknown, police said.

Fong later died from his injuries at Scripps Mercy Hospital, officials confirmed.

On Friday, Chula Vista PD identified 38-year-old Bernabe Bahena Rivera as a suspect in the case. Authorities say Rivera is believed to have ties to Chula Vista, San Diego and Mexico. The suspect is now wanted by police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online via P3tips. This method, police said, can alert detectives if there is video or any kind of evidence to provide.

No other suspects have been named at this time.